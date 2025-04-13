KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 14, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

Enterprise Updates are on the Tribal Council agenda today. This morning is Telecom; Credit; and Warm Springs Composite Products. This afternoon – Power & Water Enterprise; Museum at Warm Springs; and Economic Development.

Papalaxsimisha and the Tribal Democracy Project will host a drop-in session today to offer assistance in writing testimony for the Native Day of Action in Salem on April 29th. They will be available at the Greeley Heights Community Building from noon until 1:30.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is a Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting this evening at 7 at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Tomorrow (4/15) is the deadline to get teams registered for the 2025 Say Their Name Relay & Marathon to be held on Saturday, May 10th. The event honors all of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. The course is about 26 miles, 9 legs and 8 exchange points starting at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and ending at the Simnasho Longhouse. Say Their Name Relay & Marathon Registration

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners will have a free Lunch & Learn on Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon. It’s tomorrow (4/15) from noon to 1. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact John Brunoe at 541-553-3238 or 777-7215.

Miss Warm Springs Waurica Miller will be participating in the 2025 Miss Indian World Pageant at the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque April 22-26. She has raffle tickets available for purchase. For more information you can contact Waurica 541-675-5348 or Teeney Miller 541-460-1845.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Sunday, April 27th. From 11am until 7pm, there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees, plus other discounts at the resort.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is having an open house on Wednesday, April 30th from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer a free legal assistance clinic in Warm Springs on Monday, May 5th 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 on Saturday, May 3rd at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.