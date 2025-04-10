KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 10, 2025

Papalaxsimisha and the Tribal Democracy Project will host the first of two Native Day of Action Testimony Writing Drop In Sessions today from 5 until 7pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building. A second session will be held next Monday, April 14th from noon until 1:30. This is for anyone interested in help preparing testimony for Oregon Native Day of Action on April 29th in Salem.

Yesterday was a deadline for bills to be voted out of their first committee if they have a chance to move forward. Thousands of bills have been drafted but many won’t continue for consideration for the 2025-2027 biennium budget.

The Oregon legislature’s joint ways and means committee has been taking public testimony and held stop 3 in their 6 stop hearings last Friday here in Warm Springs. The joint committee is tasked with developing a projected tentative General Fund and Lottery Funds budget for the next two years. This week marks the halfway point of the 160-day legislative session.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a Tribal Youth Job Fair tomorrow (4/11) from 10-3 in the old elementary school cafeteria. Youth can find out about summer employment opportunities from employers and programs. Another project for the Community Action team is the Wyam Youth Center. At the Native Aspirations meeting, WSCAT’s Thomas Medina shared that the old Reuse It Thrift Shop would become the Wyam Youth center that will house the WSCAT Youth Film Project and create a space for other activities that can convene at that location as well. Years ago – the building was the location for the Teen club…

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a 30 day public comment period for the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management and Timber Sale Project. The project proposes a commercial timber harvest of about 20 million board feet across 1,475 acres in a southwest section of the Warm Springs Reservation.

Warm Springs K-8 soccer faced Obsidian Middle school yesterday. Both teams played competitive but went down to defeat. The girts lost 2-nothing and the boys were edged 2 to 1.

Eagles Track and Field is in action today at Madras High School starting at 3:30 with a meet that includes the Warm Springs K8 – JCMS, Obsidian and Sisters

Yesterday at Madras High School there was a Tri valley League Meet featuring the White Buffalo, Gladstone and Molalla/Colton. 509J superintendent Jay Mathisen says there is a high student turn out for spring sports this year

Today – Girls Varsity Softball plays at Summit at 4. Tomorrow baseball is on the road to Klamath Union. Tomorrow both Boys and Girls Tennis are hosting a dual meet against Umatilla – Saturday Tennis hosts Riverside for another dual meet.

At Madras High School – Spring Sports is seeing high numbers of participation according to JCSD 509J superintendent Jay Mathisen

