KWSO News 4/14/25: Reports needed from tribal smelt fishers

Warm Springs Fisheries reported Friday that the smelt runs appear to be over in the Cowlitz and Sandy Rivers. Harvest Manager Mark Manion sent out a reminder to tribal smelt fishers about reporting their harvest:

As you prepare for spring chinook harvest, please remember to report your smelt catch to the harvest manager. He can be reached at 541-460-0272 or by email at mark.manion@ctwsbnr.org.

Manion noted that as of Friday, April 11, the tribal harvest in the Cowlitz River was 120 pounds and, in the Sandy River, it was 1,250 pounds.