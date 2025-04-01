KWSO News for Tue., Apr. 1, 2025

COCC Madras expansion project will not get federal funds as expected

A recent continuing resolution funding bill passed by Congress has resulted in the loss of $3 million in federal funding previously anticipated for the construction of Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) new Madras campus expansion. The funds were part of a community-initiated project request that was anticipated for inclusion in the final Fiscal Year 2025 Appropriations package.

A news release from COCC says despite the setback, construction on the expansion continues and is scheduled for completion in January 2026. COCC is shifting its efforts to quickly identify alternative funding sources to offset the gap left by the federal cut, placing greater emphasis on the need for state and local funding, reserve funds and philanthropic support.

The Madras campus project aims to expand academic offerings in health care and early childhood education with increased child care options.

Gov. Kotek declares state of emergency for Burns Paiute Reservation and Harney Co. due to flooding

Governor Tina Kotek this past weekend declared a state of emergency in response to severe flooding in southeastern Oregon, affecting areas including Harney County and the Burns Paiute Reservation. The flooding, caused by rapid snowmelt and continued precipitation, has overwhelmed waterways and wastewater systems, leading to significant disruptions. LEVEL 3 and LEVEL 2 evacuation orders are in place for the city of Burns. Water has covered parts of the city as emergency personnel work to evacuate residents. The flooding has inundated roads, bridges, and culverts, disrupting emergency services, essential operations, and local commerce. Homes, businesses, agricultural lands, and livestock areas have suffered damage, with further flooding likely as warming continues.

COCC brings national veterans program to Bend

Central Oregon Community College launched a national business education program for the first time this year. It’s called STRIVE and it’s aimed at helping veterans and their families get a cost-free education. Click to listen to Kathryn Styer Martinez’s feature story:

Madras High School sports today

Madras High School JV and Varsity Baseball and Softball Teams all host double headers this afternoon vs. Burns/Crane. Game times are 2:00 and 4:00.

Girls’ tennis is hosting a dual meet against Ridgeview today at 4:00.

Boys’ tennis will go to a meet at Ridgeview High School at 4:00.

Boys JV golf competes in Prineville today at noon.

WS Nation Little League tryouts and field clean-up day planned for this week

Warm Springs Nation Little League baseball assessments that were going to happen yesterday are rescheduled to tomorrow beginning at 6pm. Softball assessments will continue as planned today at 6pm. Also – this Saturday is field clean-up day. If you are planning to help out, meet at 9am at the Papoose Field.