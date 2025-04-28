Warm Springs OSU Extension – May 2025

Warm Springs OSU Extension reminds us that the end of springtime and start of summer are cause for celebrations – a time for congratulating someone on their accomplishment, sharing kindness and love to one another, and lifting each other up. Having celebrations that are fun and healthy help us to continue enjoying the good times.

The Food Hero Healthy and Fun Celebrations monthly has great tips on how to make snacks healthy and fun, from using cut-outs for fun fruit great ideas on how to celebrate without food like singing and dancing, creating art or spending time with one another. Here are some ideas from the Food Heros healthy_celebrations_monthly

As we get ready to celebrate our graduates of all ages, fun and healthy food ideas help celebrate and support them in their next adventure. For a great hands-on activity and snack try our Kid approved Food Hero Do-It-Yourself Trail Mix. Here’s the recipe!

This time of year is great for checking your freezer for produce that you can use before they get freezer burn or go to waste. New produce is coming – with growing season about to begin. Make room for new fruits and vegetables that are coming. You can dehydrate food that’s already frozen. Some good items to try are peas, corn & raspberries. You can use an oven, food dehydrator or the sun to dehydrate!