KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 9, 2025

The Simnasho Fire and Safety crew has temporarily moved to the Sidwalter Fire Hall while construction is being completed on the Simnasho Fire Hall. The direct phone number for Sidwalter is 541-615-0990. If you have an emergency, please call 911.

Everyone is invited to join the Honor Elders Day activities today at the Warm Springs Agency Longhouse. Registration will open at 8am guests and vendors. The ECE kids will have their Honoring the Elders powwow at 10am and snacks and water will be available throughout the day. Games and fun activities will proceed after the powwow until the Salmon Dinner at 2pm.

The Warm Springs K8’s monthly assemblies are this morning. Families can join in the school gym to celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. They will also celebrate students with great attendance. 8:15-8:45 am is the 3rd-5th Grade Assembly, followed by the Kinder-2nd Grade Assembly from 9:00-9:30 am and then from 9:55-9:25 am is the assembly for 6th-8th Grade.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall tomorrow (5/10) at 10am in the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The MMIR Say Their Name Relay and Marathon is tomorrow (5/10). Teams will be walking and running from the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds to the Simnasho Longhouse. The route is along Highway 3, through Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-ta, and then back the Highway 3 to Simnasho. Please use caution as their will be participants and volunteers on the road into the afternoon.

Madras Track & Field is having a car wash fundraiser to help pay for expenses to the 4A Oregon State Track & Field Championships in Eugene. It’s tomorrow (5/10) starting at 11am in the Les Schwab parking lot.

A Kindergarten Welcome night for families who will have a kindergartener beginning in September 2025 is happening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Wednesday, May 14th from 4-6m. This is an opportunity for families and their student to meet the kindergarten teachers, learn about kindergarten, and complete registration paperwork. And, they will have some fun giveaways for future Eagles.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting the community to its Family Fun Zone Community Prevention Fair on Saturday, May 17th on the lawn in front of Behavioral Health. It’s from 11am to 4pm and will have a wide range of activities to choose from.

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. The deadline for applications is May 31st. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

The Teachers at Warm Springs ECE, Head Start and Day Care are very much appreciated! They are touching the lives of our future generations through their teaching. The Management and Administration would like to acknowledge each of them for their dedication and support to our programs and the children and families in our community: Sylvia McCabe, Sandra Scott, Alaina Jones, Lucy Smith, Esmeralda Perez, Adriana Perez-Greene, Melinda Frank, Alicia Adams, Nathan Burgos-Estrada, Cigney Squiemphen, Ellen Courtney, Della Squiemphen, Katelyn Tanewasha, Kamianna Lujan, Gordon Gardipee, Ashton Bruisedhead, Christine Talifson, Harriett Williams, Eileen Dick, Alony Johnson, Lana Shike, Jennilee Squiemphen, Asiari Lopiez, Alexie Smith, Diane Green, Amare Craig, Justyne Briseno, Rosie Yahtin, Arrissa Clements, Ivan Goodlance, Elisha Picard, Latrell Van Pelt Graybael, Sharita Johns, Persia Sloan, Jennifer Pedraja and Jasmine Perez-Rueters.