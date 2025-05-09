KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 10, 2025

The MMIR Say Their Name Relay and Marathon is today. Teams will be walking and running from the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds to the Simnasho Longhouse. The route is along Highway 3, through Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-ta, and then back the Highway 3 to Simnasho. Please use caution as their will be participants and volunteers on the road into the afternoon.

Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall this morning at 10 in the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Madras Track & Field is having a car wash fundraiser to help pay for expenses to the 4A Oregon State Track & Field Championships in Eugene. It’s today starting at 11am in the Les Schwab parking lot.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will host a school board candidate forum on Tuesday (5/13) from 5:30-7:30pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Commissary Project is looking for a Native American artist to create an outdoor permanent sculptured display. It needs to be related to the Commissary Project or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Anyone interested in more information should send an email to starla@wscat.org by May 20th.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

The 1st Annual Rez Ball Summer Tipoff Showdown Youth Basketball Tournament will be held June 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 18 and under coed and 14 and under coed. For entry information call Kayla or Phillip Tewee at 541-460-8222 or send an email to TeweeFamily@gmail.com.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold a Cannabis Referendum Vote on Monday June 16th from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Voters are being asked about allowing the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail Shop on the reservation and/or on trust and also to legalize the possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 and older.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Events are Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Mixed Broncs, Breakaway, Wild Horse Race, 2+1 Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Ribbon Roping, Watermelon Race and War Hoop Contest. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for both days open June 15th and close June 25th for the Open Rodeo, and June 28th for the Youth Rodeo. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687 for call-ins, more information or to inquire about vendor spots.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.