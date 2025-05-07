KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 8, 2025

The Senior Wellness building is closed today as staff prepare for tomorrow’s Honor Elders Day. Everyone is invited to join the Honor Elders Day activities. The Warm Springs Agency Longhouse will open its doors at 8am Friday for registration and vendors. The ECE kids will have their Honoring the Elders powwow at 10am and snacks and water will be available throughout the day. Games and fun activities will proceed after the powwow until the Salmon Dinner at 2pm.

The Wellness of Warm Springs lunch and education is today at noon in the old school cafeteria. This month’s topic is Women’s Health Promotion & Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lunch will be served to all participants. The lunch menu is barbecue chicken, all-beef hot dogs, baked beans, rice, coleslaw, jello salad and dessert. They’ll have flowers for moms and games with prizes.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. Today it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Eagle’s Art Show is today in the K8 cafeteria from 5-6pm.

Warm Springs Extension Service is hosting a community workshop on canning asparagus today from 5-6:30pm. The workshop will be presented by Gather, Preserve, Store, and Share Preservation Class participants. It’s free and limited to 10 participants. Contact Olivia Davis to sign up at 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

The Warm Springs K8’s monthly assemblies will be tomorrow (5/9). Families can join in the school gym to celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. They will also celebrate students with great attendance. 8:15-8:45 am is the 3rd-5th Grade Assembly, followed by the Kinder-2nd Grade Assembly from 9:00-9:30 am and then from 9:55-9:25 am is the assembly for 6th-8th Grade.

Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall this Saturday (5/10) at 10am in the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Madras Track & Field is having a car wash fundraiser to help pay for expenses to the 4A Oregon State Track & Field Championships in Eugene. It’s this Saturday (5/10) starting at 11am in the Les Schwab parking lot.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual spring yard sale is on Friday, May 16th from 9-3:30 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. There will be food for sale starting at 7:15am. To reserve a table for the sale, contact the Recreation office.

The annual Salmon Bake at Central Oregon Community College is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at the Bend campus’s athletic field, put on by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club. This is a free community event featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.