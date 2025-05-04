KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 5, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Swearing-In of the 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be this morning starting at 9am at the Administration Building.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is having a free legal assistance clinic in Warm Springs this morning from 9:00 until noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting today from 12-1:30 at the old school cafeteria.

Warm Springs K-8 Soccer teams have games at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond this afternoon.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 12th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Warm Springs Extension Service is hosting a community workshop on canning asparagus this Thursday (5/8) from 5-6:30pm. The workshop will be presented by Gather, Preserve, Store, and Share Preservation Class participants. It’s free and limited to 10 participants. Contact Olivia Davis to sign up at 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for May 24-25 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. The deadline for applications is May 31st. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.