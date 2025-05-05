KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 6, 2025

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy there is State Science Testing for Grades 5 & 8 today through Friday.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda – Gaming Code Review; UPRC Mosier Project, Thornburgh with attorney Josh Newton; and US v. OR/NMFS Litigation/Fish Accords with Brent Hall.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Eagle’s Art Show is this Thursday (5/8) in the K8 cafeteria from 5-6pm. Create fun masterpieces to be displayed. Prizes will be awarded.

Warm Springs Extension Service is hosting a community workshop on canning asparagus on Thursday (5/8) from 5-6:30pm. The workshop will be presented by Gather, Preserve, Store, and Share Preservation Class participants. It’s free and limited to 10 participants. Contact Olivia Davis to sign up at 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

The Warm Springs Commissary Project is looking for a Native American artist to create an outdoor permanent sculptured display. It needs to be related to the Commissary Project or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Anyone interested in more information should send an email to starla@wscat.org by May 20th.

A Kindergarten Welcome night for families who will have a kindergartener beginning in September 2025 is happening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Wednesday, May 14th from 4-6m. This is an opportunity for families and their student to meet the kindergarten teachers, learn about kindergarten, and complete registration paperwork. And, they will have some fun giveaways for future Eagles.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.