KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 24, 2021

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will remain closed Friday (9/24/21) due to COVID-19 Protocols. They will let families know when they can reopen.

Tribal Council is in session today. On this morning’s agenda: an update from the Secretary-Treasurer; the October agenda/travel delegations/ minutes review; and draft resolutions. This afternoon: a legislative update call; enrollments; NRD, Public Safety & Range Committee; and the 2022 Budget Discussion & October posting.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: braised steaks, scalloped potatoes, carrots with zucchini and fresh fruit.

The Oregon Little League District 5 Cruise In fundraiser at Juniper Hills Park in Madras is rescheduled to this Sunday September 26th from 10am – 2pm. This is the first of 3 events. There are multiple categories and there will be a series champion title. Preregistration is recommended to reserve a spot and a gift bag with event t-shirt. Call 541-598-5351.

Jefferson County Community Learning Center afterschool programs at JCMS and the Warm Springs K8 will begin next Monday. You can learn more about their program offerings by calling 541-475-0388 or stop by your school office.

Also – Rise and Shine – a before school program for Late Start Mondays will begin next Monday. Check with the K8 school office for details.

A Living Well with Chronic Pain virtual class is planned for Wednesday afternoons starting October 6th thru November 3rd. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six-week, online class to help people living with chronic pain gain the confidence and motivation to better manage symptoms and the day-to-day challenges of living with chronic pain. There is an information session to learn more next Wednesday from 3:30-4:30. Contact Sarah at 541-322-7446 to learn more.

The Fall Columbia River Tribal Fishery has a Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery from next Monday at 6am to Friday October 1st, 6pm. Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee reminds families that the deadline to apply for funding for extra curricular activities for this fall is this coming Monday. The Warm Springs JOM Program is for Native Youth 3 and older that live in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply you must complete an application, a survey, a financial request, and provide documentation about the activity. You can get an application from Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education or you can download the forms on KWSO dot org https://kwso.org/2021/09/fall-jom-applications-due-9-27-21/

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting a discovery session on its Allied Health programs via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 pm next Tuesday. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and public health. Register at COCC dot EDU www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health

The traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial will be in LaPine for public viewing starting Thursday September 30th through 2pm on Sunday October 3rd. The Wall That Heals Tour 2021 exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center. It will be located at Frontier Days Park.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.