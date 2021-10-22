KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 22, 2021

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services encourages folks to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness. If a friend or loved one is being abused, support them even if they make choices you don’t agree with. If you need an advocate or shelter information you can call: Warm Springs Victims of Crime at 541-553-2293; Saving Grace at 541-475-1880; or, in Madras, Jefferson County Victims Assistance at 541-475-4463.

If you missed today’s KWSO “Community Talk” show. You can hear check it out online at https://kwso.org/2021/10/october-2021-kwso-community-talk-show/ Co-hosts Dr. Shilo Tippitt, KWSO’s Sue Matters & Guests had a great discussion about Domestic Violence and learn about a new, local, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives initiative.

The Madras High School Homecoming football game is tonight with the White Buffalo hosting Crook County there will also be recognition of Distinguished Alumni. KWSO will broadcast the game live with kick off at 7pm.

TANANAWIT is hosting an open call for artists tomorrow, 10am – 2pm outside the Community Action Team Office on campus. Schedule an appointment by calling Jaime Scott at 541-675-5822 or email him at (Jaime@warmspringsartists.org)

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Program currently has multiple training positions available for adults age 18 and older. These positions are listed as “Assorted Work Experience Jobs” in the Warm Springs Tribes online Job Posting. Learn more by calling WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org, or call the Office of Information Systems.

The Warm Springs Trick or Treat “Maskerade” Parade will be Saturday October 30th from 1-4pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Track. Families can stop at booths set up around the track for treats. Wear a mask – not just a Halloween Mask and maintain social distance.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking organizations or individuals to set up on Halloween at the revamped basketball court grand opening. If you are interested in giving out treats at the event – contact Mallory at the Community Action Team for the LINK to sign up. The event will start at noon and will include free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween.

Everyone is encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask in public spaces and maintaining 6 feet distance of others. Everyone is also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by November 5th to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org.