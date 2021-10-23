KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 24, 2021

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Text 503-869-0422 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The Community Trick or Treat “Mask-erade” Parade will be held on Saturday October 30th from 1-4pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy Track. Booths will be set up along the track. COVID-19 precautions will be in place including facemasks and not just Halloween Masks and social distance must be maintained. Everyone is welcome!

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services encourages folks to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness. If a friend or loved one is being abused, you can support them by asking what you can do to help. If you need an advocate or shelter information you can call: Warm Springs Victims of Crime at 541-553-2293; Saving Grace at 541-475-1880; or, in Madras, Jefferson County Victims Assistance at 541-475-4463.

All are welcome to participate in a virtual conversation about the future of aging in our communities. The meeting is Thursday October 28th from 6-8pm. You can register by calling 503-408-4752, you can email (admin@ageplus.org) or sign up online at (https://ageplus.org/register).

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking organizations or individuals to set up on Halloween at the revamped basketball court grand opening. If you are interested in giving out treats at the event – contact Mallory at the Community Action Team for the LINK to sign up.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team invites the community to the opening of the new and improved campus basketball court next Sunday October 31st. There will be free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween. Things get underway at noon.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by November 5th to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org.