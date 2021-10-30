KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 31, 2021

Please remember to continue to wear a facemask and maintain distance from anyone you don’t live with to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team invites everyone to the grand opening of the revamped campus basketball court today starting at noon. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. There will be free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween trick or treaters.

Warm Springs Fire Management is hosting their free Haunted Warehouse tonight from 6-9pm at the Fire Dispatch Building. Facemasks and Social Distancing are required for this annual Warm Springs Scare!

A boil water notice remains in place for the Miller Heights, Campus Area & Mecca Road water users affected this week by the water main break. The notice is in effect until the EPA reviews test results lifts the order.

A new woodcutting map is available at Forestry main office. For anyone cutting firewood – please be aware that much of the burned areas are off limits for cutting however the the timber committee has opened a few locations in the closed fire area. Make sure you know where you can cut but picking up the new woodcutting map at the Forestry main office.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663.

Warm Springs is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through November 5th. There will be 5 person teams. The kick off event is a Poker Walk tomorrow. Learn more online at KWSO dot org. https://kwso.org/2021/10/2021-november-fitness-challenge/

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. If a friend or loved one is being abused, support them even if they make choices you don’t agree with. Don’t insist that they leave their partner, but help them develop a safety plan. If you need an advocate or shelter information you can call: Warm Springs Victims of Crime at 541-553-2293; Saving Grace at 541-475-1880; or, in Madras, Jefferson County Victims Assistance at 541-475-4463.

Warm Springs Housing is recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver wood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. You can also find more information at KWSO dot ORG https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

The Warm Springs Horse Network and Safe Acres Sanctuary are hosting a movie premier fundraising event on Friday and Saturday November 5th and 6th in Terrebonne. The documentary film is “The Outside Circle: A Movie of the Modern West.” The link for online Ticket purchase can be found on our website (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ddranch/585478)

Warm Springs ECE is closed tomorrow. They are closed the first Monday of each month for staff training.