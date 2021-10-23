KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 23, 2021

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by November 5th to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has two public meetings, this coming week, for the community to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. There is a meeting Wednesday at 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 and another one Thursday at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services encourages folks to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness. If a friend or loved one is being abused, support them even if they make choices you don’t agree with. Don’t insist that they leave their partner, but help them develop a safety plan. Sometimes it is more dangerous for the victim to leave than it is to stay. Counseling and guidance is available locally from Victims of Crime at 541-553-2293 or Behavioral Health at 541-553-3205.

Warm Springs is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through November 5th. There will be 5 person teams. The kick off event is a Poker Walk on November 1st. Learn more online at KWSO dot org. https://kwso.org/2021/10/2021-november-fitness-challenge/

The next special election day in Oregon is next Tuesday November 2nd. Locally there are two bond measures on the ballot for Jefferson County Voters: a 509J Bond measure and a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. Oregon Mail in Ballots need to be at the County Clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8pm on November 2nd. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. There are also drop boxes at Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, the Crooked River Ranch Admin Area, Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SW D Street in Madras.

The Warm Springs Trick or Treat “Maskerade” Parade will be Saturday October 30th from 1-4pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Track. Families can stop at booths set up around the track for treats. Wear a mask – not just a Halloween Mask and maintain social distance.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking organizations or individuals to set up on Halloween at the revamped basketball court grand opening. If you are interested in giving out treats at the event – contact Mallory at the Community Action Team for the LINK to sign up.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team invites the community to the opening of the new and improved campus basketball court Sunday October 31st. There will be free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween. Things get underway at noon.